BJP workers protest outside Pakistan High Commission in Delhi against remarks on Modi

BJP workers on December 16 protested against Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over his statement on PM Narendra Modi outside Pakistan High Commission in Delhi.

BJP workers protest against Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over his statement on PM Narendra Modi outside Pakistan High Commission in Delhi pic.twitter.com/WLTtHW9l9L — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2022

Asked by a Pakistani reporter at a news conference on Thursday about India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's accusations about Islamabad's role in terrorism, he instead turned on Modi calling him derogatory names.

Taking the familiar line of Pakistan at the UN when faced with its support for and instigating terrorism, he also attacked the RSS asserting that it does not believe in the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi, whose bust was installed in the UN campus, and revere his assassin.

(With agency inputs)