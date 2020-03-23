BJP's Arun Singh central observer for MP meet

BJP's Arun Singh central observer for Madhya Pradesh meet to elect leader

 BJP general secretary Arun Singh will be the central observer for a meeting of its Madhya Pradesh MLAs on Monday evening where they will elect the legislative party leader, who will take oath as the chief minister.

Singh and party vice president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, who is its incharge for the state, will oversee the meeting through video conference due to the social-distancing guidelines to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic, sources said.

Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is seen as the frontrunner for the post of the legislative party leader. If elected, he will take oath as the chief minister for a fourth term.

The Congress government in the state had fallen last week after 22 of its MLAs resigned. 

