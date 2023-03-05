UP: Body found with eyes gouged out, half-burnt face

Body of man with eyes gouged out, partially burnt face found in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria

The body was found in a sack under a bridge in Gauribazar on Saturday, police said

PTI
PTI, Deoria,
  • Mar 05 2023, 22:22 ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2023, 22:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Body of a 28-year-old man with his eyes gouged out and partially burnt face was found here, police said on Sunday. Noor Mohammad (28), a vegetable vendor, had gone out of his house at around 11 pm on February 28 to talk to someone on the phone but never returned, police said.

The body was found in a sack under a bridge in Gauribazar on Saturday, Station House Officer of Gauribazar police station Naveen Singh said.

His eyes had been gouged out and an attempt was made to burn the face, the officer said. The body was identified and sent for post-mortem examination, Circle officer Rudrapur Panchan Lal said.

Police have detained some people and they are being questioned, Lal said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
Deoria
India News
murder
Crime

What's Brewing

1.5 million tulips to bloom in Srinagar Tulip Garden

1.5 million tulips to bloom in Srinagar Tulip Garden

How ChatGPT has performed across tests

How ChatGPT has performed across tests

Ten deadliest earthquakes in past 100 years

Ten deadliest earthquakes in past 100 years

The retention problem: Women in tech being driven out

The retention problem: Women in tech being driven out

Chris Rock hits back at Will Smith in Netflix special

Chris Rock hits back at Will Smith in Netflix special

6L Olive Ridley turtles lay eggs in Rushikulya, Odisha

6L Olive Ridley turtles lay eggs in Rushikulya, Odisha

The phenomenal Phnom Penh

The phenomenal Phnom Penh

Back in the art game

Back in the art game

Not a fruitful year for Karnataka mango farmers

Not a fruitful year for Karnataka mango farmers

Mumbai Indians crush Gujarat Giants in WPL opener

Mumbai Indians crush Gujarat Giants in WPL opener

 