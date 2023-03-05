Body of man with eyes gouged out, partially burnt face found in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria

Body of a 28-year-old man with his eyes gouged out and partially burnt face was found here, police said on Sunday. Noor Mohammad (28), a vegetable vendor, had gone out of his house at around 11 pm on February 28 to talk to someone on the phone but never returned, police said.
The body was found in a sack under a bridge in Gauribazar on Saturday, Station House Officer of Gauribazar police station Naveen Singh said.
His eyes had been gouged out and an attempt was made to burn the face, the officer said. The body was identified and sent for post-mortem examination, Circle officer Rudrapur Panchan Lal said.
Police have detained some people and they are being questioned, Lal said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
1.5 million tulips to bloom in Srinagar Tulip Garden
How ChatGPT has performed across tests
Ten deadliest earthquakes in past 100 years
The retention problem: Women in tech being driven out
Chris Rock hits back at Will Smith in Netflix special
6L Olive Ridley turtles lay eggs in Rushikulya, Odisha
The phenomenal Phnom Penh
Back in the art game
Not a fruitful year for Karnataka mango farmers
Mumbai Indians crush Gujarat Giants in WPL opener