Bride collapses, dies on stage in Lucknow

The incident took place in Bhadwana village of Malihabad on the outskirts of Lucknow on Saturday

IANS
IANS, Lucknow,
  • Dec 04 2022, 10:48 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2022, 10:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a shocking incident, a young bride in her early 20s, collapsed during the garland exchange ceremony on the stage and died, apparently due to a cardiac arrest.

The incident took place in Bhadwana village of Malihabad on the outskirts of Lucknow on Saturday, police said.

Malihabad Station House Officer (SHO), Subhas Chandra Saroj, said they came to know about the incident through social media and later a team was sent to the village for enquiry.

"According to information, wedding of Shivangi, daughter of Rajpal of Bhadwana village with Vivek was taking place. The bride reached the stage and garlanded the groom. Seconds later, she collapsed on stage leading to panic among guests," the SHO added.

Shivangi was rushed to the community health centre from where she was referred to the Trauma Centre but she died on the way.

marriage
wedding
Uttar Pradesh
Lucknow
India News

