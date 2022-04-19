Bride in UP slaps groom on stage, later marries him

Bride in Uttar Pradesh slaps groom on stage, later marries him

Sources said that the bride was put off by the fact that the groom was visibly drunk and she refused to marry an 'alcoholic'

IANS
IANS, Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh,
  • Apr 19 2022, 15:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2022, 15:35 ist
A screengrab from the viral video shows Reena slapping Ravikant. Credit: Twitter

In a bizarre sequence of events, a young bride slapped her groom not once, but twice, when he garlanded her on stage.

A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows the groom, Ravikant Ahirwar, garlanding his bride, Reena, even as guests and relatives cheer them on.

Suddenly, the bride slaps the groom twice and stomps off the state, leaving the groom and the guests stunned.

Sources said that the bride was put off by the fact that the groom was visibly drunk and she refused to marry an 'alcoholic'.

As the incident left everyone stunned into silence, families of the bride and groom intervened and convinced the bride after which she finally agreed to marry the man she had slapped in full public view.

Uttar Pradesh
India News
marriage

