BSF jawan shoots himself dead in Jammu & Kashmir

A Border Security Force (BSF) constable allegedly shot himself dead at a camp in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.
N Hazarika, 43, shot himself fatally from his service rifle at his deployment post in a school in the said district around 11:30 am, they said.
The deceased was posted to the F company of the 108th battalion.
The constable joined the BSF in 2004 and hailed from Jorhat district in Assam.
