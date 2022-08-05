BSF jawan shoots himself dead in Jammu & Kashmir

The deceased was posted to the F company of the 108th battalion

  Aug 05 2022
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

A Border Security Force (BSF) constable allegedly shot himself dead at a camp in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

N Hazarika, 43, shot himself fatally from his service rifle at his deployment post in a school in the said district around 11:30 am, they said.

The deceased was posted to the F company of the 108th battalion.

The constable joined the BSF in 2004 and hailed from Jorhat district in Assam.

