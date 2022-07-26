BSP shuts door on Om Prakash Rajbhar

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has firmly shut its door on Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar who has been eyeing an alliance with the BSP.
Party coordinator Akash Anand slammed leaders of "those political parties, which were doing politics in the name of his party chief Mayawati".
In a tweet, Anand, who is Mayawati's nephew, said: "The whole world appreciates the governance, administration, discipline of BSP president and former UP chief minister Mayawati. Some opportunists are trying to run their political shops in the name of 'Behenji'. One needs to beware of such selfish people."
बीएसपी की राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष एवं यूपी की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री आदरणीय @Mayawati जी के शासन,प्रशासन, अनुशासन की पूरी दुनिया तारीफ करती है।
लेकिन कुछ अवसरवादी लोग भी बहन जी के नाम के सहारे अपनी राजनीतिक दुकान चलाने की कोशिश करते हैं। ऐसे स्वार्थी लोगों से सावधान रहने की जरूरत है।
— Akash Anand (@AnandAkash_BSP) July 25, 2022
Ever since Rajbhar snapped ties with the Samajwadi Party, he has been hinting at an alliance with the BSP.
"The BSP statement from Akash Anand is a clear message to those who are looking forward to an alliance with us. The BSP will go it alone in the Lok Sabha elections and the party wants to trash all such speculations. The SBSP and even the Bhim Army have been talking about an alliance with BSP from time to time. Both the parties have tried to dent our vote bank but have failed miserably," said a party functionary.
