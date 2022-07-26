BSP shuts door on Om Prakash Rajbhar

BSP shuts door on Om Prakash Rajbhar

Party coordinator Akash Anand slammed leaders of 'those political parties, which were doing politics in the name of his party chief Mayawati'

IANS
IANS, Lucknow,
  • Jul 26 2022, 14:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2022, 16:04 ist
Mayawati, Om Prakash Rajbhar. Credit: PTI photos

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has firmly shut its door on Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar who has been eyeing an alliance with the BSP.

Party coordinator Akash Anand slammed leaders of "those political parties, which were doing politics in the name of his party chief Mayawati".

Read | BJP confusing people with 'population' scare, deviating from 'real issues': Mayawati

In a tweet, Anand, who is Mayawati's nephew, said: "The whole world appreciates the governance, administration, discipline of BSP president and former UP chief minister Mayawati. Some opportunists are trying to run their political shops in the name of 'Behenji'. One needs to beware of such selfish people."

Ever since Rajbhar snapped ties with the Samajwadi Party, he has been hinting at an alliance with the BSP.

"The BSP statement from Akash Anand is a clear message to those who are looking forward to an alliance with us. The BSP will go it alone in the Lok Sabha elections and the party wants to trash all such speculations. The SBSP and even the Bhim Army have been talking about an alliance with BSP from time to time. Both the parties have tried to dent our vote bank but have failed miserably," said a party functionary.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bahujan Samaj Party
Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party
Om Prakash Rajbhar
Mayawati
Uttar Pradesh
India News
BSP
SBSP

What's Brewing

Firefighters tackle California wildfire amid heatwave

Firefighters tackle California wildfire amid heatwave

Christie's previews September sale of Indian art

Christie's previews September sale of Indian art

Making sense of the ongoing monkeypox outbreak

Making sense of the ongoing monkeypox outbreak

Incidents involving students' suicides grip Tamil Nadu

Incidents involving students' suicides grip Tamil Nadu

Love, middle path and the Ikea effect

Love, middle path and the Ikea effect

DH Toon | Selling RS seats, a 'profitable' investment?

DH Toon | Selling RS seats, a 'profitable' investment?

Scientists defend T. rex as only Tyrannosaurus species

Scientists defend T. rex as only Tyrannosaurus species

Schools must be responsive to the needs of students

Schools must be responsive to the needs of students

 