Bundi accident: Compensation increased for victims' kin

The Rajasthan government has increased the compensation for the next of kin of those killed in the Bundi bus accident to Rs five lakh from Rs two lakh.

The Kota divisional commissioner will conduct an inquiry into the Bundi bus accident that left 24 dead and submit report within seven days, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal informed the state assembly.

A bus carrying members of a family from Kota to Sawai Madhopur fell into the river in Bundi leaving 24 people dead on Wednesday.

Dhariwal said children of the victim families will be given benefit of the Palanhar scholarship scheme and free education and hostel facilities up to college level. The government will also give grant on the marriage of girls of victim families.

The minister said affected families will also be given benefits of social security (pension scheme) and food security.

He said Chief minister Ashok Gehlot will be visiting the affected families on Friday.