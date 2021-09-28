Bypolls to three LS, 30 assembly seats on Oct 30: ED

Bypolls to three LS seats, 30 Assembly constituencies on October 30

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 28 2021, 10:34 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2021, 12:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

 Bypolls to three Lok Sabha seats and 30 assembly constituencies spread across various states will be held on October 30, the Election Commission announced on Tuesday.

The counting of votes will take place on November 2.

"The Commission has reviewed the situation related to pandemic, flood, festivals, cold conditions in certain regions, feedback from concerned States/UT and taken into consideration all facts and circumstances and it has decided to hold by-elections to fill vacancies in three Parliamentary Constituencies of UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh and 30  vacancies in Assembly constituencies of various states," the EC said in a statement.

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Election comission
Bypolls
India News
Indian Politics
Madhya Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

When Lata Mangeshkar put Vishal Bharadwaj at ease

When Lata Mangeshkar put Vishal Bharadwaj at ease

This Bihar village has been 'crime-free' for decades

This Bihar village has been 'crime-free' for decades

Greatest shows on earth: How expos changed the world

Greatest shows on earth: How expos changed the world

DH Toon | Is India inviting unwanted attention?

DH Toon | Is India inviting unwanted attention?

Volcanic eruptions helped dinosaurs dominate earth

Volcanic eruptions helped dinosaurs dominate earth

Is the Kerala bishop playing rook for the Parivar?

Is the Kerala bishop playing rook for the Parivar?

Facebook delays Instagram Kids app for 13-year-olds

Facebook delays Instagram Kids app for 13-year-olds

Luxury car sales boom post-second wave

Luxury car sales boom post-second wave

 