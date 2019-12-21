CAA row: UP police releases pictures of 'rioters'

The Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday released pictures of some of the people, who had allegedly taken part in the protests in parts of the state on Thursday and Friday, and also declared reward for information on their whereabouts.

Photographs of people, holding a piece of paper in their hands with their names written on it, were uploaded on social media sites by the cops in Lucknow and Gorakhpur. In some photographs, people were seen holding bricks in their hands.

The police said that the identities of the people, who provided information about the 'rioters', would be kept a secret. A telephone number was provided for passing on the information.

The government was also making an assessment of the losses incurred owing to the destruction of public properties in the violence.

''The assessment work is likely to be completed in a day or two,'' said a senior official here on Saturday.

He said that notices would be sent to the people, who were identified, for recovery of the losses.

''We will attach their property if they fail to pay the fines,'' the official said.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath had said that the government would ''auction'' the properties of the trouble mongers to compensate for the losses to the government.

''We will take revenge from the rioters....we will make them pay for destroying public property,'' the chief minister had said.