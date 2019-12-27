CAA: Student leaders to be part of 'Inquilab Morcha'

Student activists from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh will be part of the 'Inquilab Morcha' to be held at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on Friday against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Student leaders, including Umar Khalid and Afreen Fatima from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Hammada Rehman from Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) and Maskur Usmani from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) will be part of the protest, its organizer Rafiq Shahab said.

Students from the Tata institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) will also join the agitation, during which they will demand the withdrawal of CAA, NCR and the National Population Register (NPR).

Follow Citizenship Act Protests live blog for lates updates

Former Bombay High Court judge BG Kolse Patil and Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker will speak during the protest, Shahab added.

In view of the massive protest, the traffic police has put in place several diversions and parking restrictions in south Mumbai, a traffic official said.

Mahapalika Marg has been closed for vehicular movement from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Metro junction, he said.

Vehicles moving towards Metro Junction will have to head towards D N Road, J J School of Arts, Police Commissioner's office and turn then left via Lokmanya Tilak Marg to proceed further, the official said.

Vehicles will not be allowed to park on Mahapalika Marg, Badruddin Tayyabji Marg, D N Road, L T Marg, M G Road, Hazarimal Somani Marg, he added.

Meanwhile, a large number of women under the banner of All India Democratic Women's Association held a public meeting at Azad Maidan against the new citizenship law.