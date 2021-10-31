CBI files FIR on corruption charges against NTPC doctor

Air tickets to Singapore and Malaysia bought for a former Chief Medical Officer of an NTPC hospital and his wife by a tent house owner have landed the doctor in trouble after the investigators in the CBI unearthed evidence of alleged corruption.

The CBI has now registered a case against Dr Narendra Mohan Singh, a former CMO of the NTPC hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Unchahar, with the investigations throwing up evidence for other corrupt practices allegedly adopted by him.

According to the CBI, the case was registered following a preliminary enquiry (PE) conducted after a reference received from the Chief Vigilance Officer of the NTPC to probe the allegation of Dr Singh demanding and accepting bribes.

The CBI FIR claimed that one Anoop Kumar Sonkar, the owner of Lucky Tent House, had paid for tickets for Dr Singh and his wife for Malaysia and Singapore.

"Preliminary enquiry conducted relating to the allegation of funding of air tickets by one Anoop Kumar through MakeMyTrip in June 2019, for foreign visit of Dr Narendra Mohan Singh....and his wife...on the assurance of getting labour contract in NTPC, it revealed that there was an annual rate contract for hiring tent House for a period from 13 August, 2018 to 12 August, 2020 and the bills...," it said.

The bills raised by Sonkar's firm were pending in NTPC with Dr Singh for approval during the period.

"Enquiry further revealed that Anoop Kumar Sonkar made an online payment of Rs 1,49,621.70 from bank a/c...maintained in the name of Lucky Tent House with SBI, NTPC, UNchahar in favour of MakeMyTrip on 20 June, 2019. for the foreign tour of suspect officer Dr Singh and his wife to Malaysia and Singapore from 29 June, 2019 to 6 July, 2019," the FIR claimed.

During the investigation, the CBI claimed, it also came to light that a medical representative Shamsher Singh allegedly paid Rs 10 lakh to Dr Singh for getting the order of supply of medicines in return.

It was also alleged that Singh in a criminal conspiracy with others demanded and accepted bribes in the process of selection of para-medical staff on contractual basis for the NTPC hospital.

The NTPC had earlier dismissed Dr Singh from service prior to his normal retirement on 28 July, 2021 following a vigilance enquiry, the CBI said in its FIR. He is presently residing in East Delhi.

