CBI found nothing, truth won, says Manish Sisodia after bank locker search

After the CBI searched his bank locker, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that nothing was found in the locker just like nothing was found at his residence during the CBI raid.

"I am happy that I have got a clean chit. The CBI officials treated us well, and we also cooperated with them. Truth has won," Sisodia said.

A team of about five Central Bureau of Investigation officials searched his locker at the PNB branch at Sector 4 Vasundhara in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of the national capital.

Sisodia was at the bank with his wife.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader is among 15 people and entities named in an FIR registered by the agency in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi government’s Excise Policy 2021-22.

