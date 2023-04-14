CBI summons Kejriwal on April 16 in excise policy case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned by the CBI on April 16 for questioning in the Delhi liquor policy scam case.
His questioning comes around two months after the CBI and later ED arrested former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the case. The ED has also recently questioned BRS leader K Kavitha in the case.
Sisodia was arrested on February 26 by the CBI and then the ED took him into custody on March 9.
More to follow...
