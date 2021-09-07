Central Vista project: CPWD receives approval for diversion of 'forest land'

The Central Public Works Department has received approval from the Union Ministry of Environment's Regional Empowered Committee (REC) for the diversion of 8.11 hectares of “deemed forest” land, for the construction of three office buildings under the Central Vista redevelopment project in the national capital.

At present, the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) stands on the site.

The final approval for the diversion of forest land is to be granted by the central government.

In August, the Delhi government had recommended the proposal for approval of the REC “in larger public interest subject to the conditions laid by the forest department”.

Since the place has more than 250 trees per hectare at the site, the area was treated as “deemed forest” and required approval for diversion for non-forest activity under the Forest Conservation Act, 1980.

Of the existing 2,219 trees at the site, the CPWD seeks to transplant 1,734 and retain 485 trees.

The three office buildings, which will be part of the Common Central Secretariat, are to be built at a cost of Rs 3,269 crore, with Rs 139 crore set aside for five years' maintenance.

The CPWD has informed the Delhi Forest department that it will transplant trees at NTPC Eco- Park, Badarpur, while compensatory afforestation will come up at Dwarka in Delhi.

The Central Government wanted to build Central Vista with Common Central Secretariat to accommodate 51 ministries with modern facilities. The CPWD wanted to demolish some of the existing buildings.