Centre moves SC for review of judgement on control of services in Delhi

The Centre on Saturday approached the Supreme Court seeking review of May 11 judgement, which allowed the Delhi government to have control of transfers and postings of the civil servants, including IAS officers, working for the Government of the National Capital Territory.

The development comes a day after the Union government's decision to promulgate an Ordinance setting up a services authority for the purpose. The Ordinance was apparently brought in to negate the SC's decision.

However, in no possible end to ongoing dispute between the Centre and the Delhi government, the Union government now approached the top court by filing the review petition against the Constitution bench decision.

On May 11, a five-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud had said a democratically elected government should have control over its officers.

Noting sui generis character of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, the court had said the Union and NCTD shared a unique federal relationship and it did not mean that NCTD is subsumed in the unit of the Union merely because it is not a “State”.

"If a democratically elected government is not provided with the power to control the officers, then the principle underlying the triple-chain of collective responsibility would become redundant" the Constitution bench had said in its judgement.

The triple chain of command is: a. Civil service officers are accountable to ministers; b. Ministers are accountable to Parliament/legislature; and c. Parliament/legislature is accountable to the electorate, it said.

Days after the judgement, the Centre on Friday brought the Ordinance stating that “there shall be an authority to be known as the National Capital Civil Service Authority to exercise the powers conferred on, and discharge the functions assigned to it”.

The authority shall comprise the Chief Minister of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi as its chairperson, along with the chief secretary and the principal home secretary, who shall be the member secretary to the authority.

Notably, the Supreme Court's judgement has said, "The executive power of the Union, in the absence of a law upon it executive power relating to any subject in the State List, shall cover only matters relating to the three entries (public order, police and land) which are excluded from the legislative domain of NCTD."

"However, if Parliament enacts a law granting executive power on any subject which is within the domain of NCTD, the executive power of the Lieutenant Governor shall be modified to the extent, as provided in that law," it has said.