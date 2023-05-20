Centre seeks SC review of Delhi services row ruling

Centre moves SC for review of judgement on control of services in Delhi

The SC had, on May 11, given the Delhi government 'legislative and executive power over services'

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 20 2023, 12:04 ist
  • updated: May 20 2023, 13:51 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Centre on Saturday approached the Supreme Court seeking review of May 11 judgement, which allowed the Delhi government to have control of transfers and postings of the civil servants, including IAS officers, working for the Government of the National Capital Territory.

The development comes a day after the Union government's decision to promulgate an Ordinance setting up a services authority for the purpose. The Ordinance was apparently brought in to negate the SC's decision.

Also Read: Centre issues ordinance on transfer, posting of Group A officers in Delhi, AAP cries foul

However, in no possible end to ongoing dispute between the Centre and the Delhi government, the Union government now approached the top court by filing the review petition against the Constitution bench decision.

On May 11, a five-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud had said a democratically elected government should have control over its officers.

Noting sui generis character of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, the court had said the Union and NCTD shared a unique federal relationship and it did not mean that NCTD is subsumed in the unit of the Union merely because it is not a “State”.

"If a democratically elected government is not provided with the power to control the officers, then the principle underlying the triple-chain of collective responsibility would become redundant" the Constitution bench had said in its judgement.

The triple chain of command is: a. Civil service officers are accountable to ministers; b. Ministers are accountable to Parliament/legislature; and c. Parliament/legislature is accountable to the electorate, it said.

Also Read: Delhi-Centre power row: Supreme Court rules in favour of Delhi government, says it has control over services

Days after the judgement, the Centre on Friday brought the Ordinance stating that “there shall be an authority to be known as the National Capital Civil Service Authority to exercise the powers conferred on, and discharge the functions assigned to it”.

The authority shall comprise the Chief Minister of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi as its chairperson, along with the chief secretary and the principal home secretary, who shall be the member secretary to the authority.

Notably, the Supreme Court's judgement has said, "The executive power of the Union, in the absence of a law upon it executive power relating to any subject in the State List, shall cover only matters relating to the three entries (public order, police and land) which are excluded from the legislative domain of NCTD."

"However, if Parliament enacts a law granting executive power on any subject which is within the domain of NCTD, the executive power of the Lieutenant Governor shall be modified to the extent, as provided in that law," it has said.

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Supreme Court
Supreme Court of India
Delhi
AAP
V K Saxena
Arvind Kejriwal

Related videos

What's Brewing

Did life evolve more than once? Scientists seek answer

Did life evolve more than once? Scientists seek answer

Excitement mounts in Cannes for DiCaprio-Scorsese epic

Excitement mounts in Cannes for DiCaprio-Scorsese epic

30% of species could be lost at 2.5°C of warming

30% of species could be lost at 2.5°C of warming

NASA taps Bezos's Blue Origin to build Moon lander

NASA taps Bezos's Blue Origin to build Moon lander

Cheetah deaths in India mar reintroduction efforts

Cheetah deaths in India mar reintroduction efforts

Explained | How earthquakes are recorded and measured

Explained | How earthquakes are recorded and measured

 