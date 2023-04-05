Centre sanctions Z+ security to Apni Party chief in J&K

Centre sanctions Z+ security cover to Apni Party chief in Jammu and Kashmir

Z+ security is the highest level of security in India

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 05 2023, 12:52 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2023, 13:11 ist
Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari. Credit: Twitter/@Apnipartyonline

The Union government has sanctioned a Z+ category VIP security cover to Jammu and Kashmir politician and Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari, sources said Wednesday.

The Union home ministry has accorded the cover of armed commandos that will be jointly provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, they said.

Z+ security is the highest level of security in India.

Also Read | SIA raids six locations, including Hurriyat leaders' houses

The Union Territory Police will take care of his security (Z+) in their jurisdiction while the CRPF will ensure the cover at other locations (Z).

A contingent of about 20-24 armed personnel will work in shifts to ensure round-the-clock security to Bukari. The ministry sanctioned the cover on the recommendation of a threat analysis report prepared by central intelligence and security agencies, they said.

Bukhari was earlier with the People's Democratic Party (PDP), headed by former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti, but he left the outfit to float his own Apni Party in March 2020.

Jammu and Kashmir
Altaf Bukhari
India News

