Centre seeks Supreme Court order for further extension to ED chief

The Centre has filed a plea in the Supreme Court for extension of incumbent Enforcement Directorate chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra beyond July 31, 2023 fixed by the top court for him to demit the office.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the application before a bench led by Justice B R Gavai which fixed the plea for hearing on Thursday.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, who argued the PIL on behalf of an NGO against repeated extension to Mishra termed the Centre's plea as "absurd" in a tweet.

"Wow! Just Wow! After all his 3 extensions have been held to be illegal, & he was still given almost another month to wind up, the govt files another application seeking extension of ED Director! Absurd!," Bhushan tweeted.

In its July 11 judgement, the Supreme Court had declared the two extensions of one year each granted to current Enforcement Directorate Chief IRS officer Mishra as illegal and but allowed him to continue to the post till July 31, 2023 in order to ensure the smooth transition in the larger public interest.

The court had then rejected a challenge to validity of the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Act, 2021 and the Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Act, 2021, allowing extension of heads of the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI respectively upto a cumulative period of five years.

The court had then found Mishra was granted extension on November 17, 2021 and November 17, 2022 for a period of one year each, in contravention of a mandamus issued in its previous judgement in the Common Cause case on September 8, 2021.

