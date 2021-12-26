Centre should ensure adequate supply of Covid vaccine booster shots: Omar Abdullah

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Saturday said the central government should ensure an adequate supply of Covid vaccine booster shots across the country.

His comments came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that "precaution dose" for healthcare and frontline workers will begin from January 10 in the country.

“Vaccines for children 15-18 age group to start from 3rd Jan '22, frontline workers & people aged 60+ with co-morbidities will be given a booster/precautionary dose from 10th Jan. The decision comes not a moment too soon. #vaccine #BoosterJab #PrecautionaryDose,” Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

Now all that remains is for the government to ensure adequate supply of vaccines. Also a greater choice of vaccines beyond the two already available will go a long way to helping with the booster rollout. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) December 25, 2021

After the announcement, now all that remains is for the government to ensure an adequate supply of the vaccines, he said.

“Also a greater choice of vaccines beyond the two already available will go a long way to helping with the booster rollout,” the NC leader said.

