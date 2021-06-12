Chances of a third Covid-19 wave 'quite real': Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday warned of a third wave of Covid-19 wave, saying the chances of it are "quite real" and that the Delhi government was preparing on war-footing to fight it.

The national capital is coming out of a lockdown after daily cases dipped consistently. On Friday, Delhi reported 238 new infections, the lowest in nearly three months.

"We congratulate people of Delhi who have together faced Covid second wave with struggle and discipline and succeeded in controlling it," Kejriwal said.

He further warned of a third wave in the country, citing indications from the UK where the coronavirus cases are on the rise. "We pray that third wave of Covid doesn't hit us, but if it happens Delhi has to again fight together,' he said.

He also said 22 new PSA oxygen plants at nine hospitals across Delhi being added to fight Covid-19. "People of Delhi have come shoulder-to-shoulder in combating second Covid wave, our gratitude to industry sector too for joining fight," Kejriwal said.