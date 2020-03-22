Cheeni Kum: Not enough sugar in tea, man shoots wife dead in Uttar Pradesh

In a shocking incident, a man in Uttar Pradesh's Badayun town, about 300 kilometre from Lucknow, allegedly killed his wife for not putting enough sugar in his tea.

According to the police sources here, the man, identified as Chandrapal Singh Chauhan, a resident of Ahirtola locality in the town, had a tiff with his wife over less sugar in his tea on Saturday evening.

Singh, who was a lawyer by profession, got so angry with his wife that he sprayed his wife of eleven years with bullets killing her on the spot, sources said.

Singh, who was the father of two children, later surrendered before the police, sources said. The police said that the lawyer claimed that the bullets were accidentally fired from the gun while he was cleaning it.

The cops, however, termed his claims as lies stating that two bullets were fired at the woman-one at her ears and the other on the face. ''It is not possible to accidentally hit someone in this way,'' said a senior police official.

A case was lodged against Singh, police said adding that the investigation was on.