Not enough sugar in tea, man shoots wife dead in UP

Cheeni Kum: Not enough sugar in tea, man shoots wife dead in Uttar Pradesh

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Mar 22 2020, 19:45 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2020, 19:45 ist
Representative image.

In a shocking incident, a man in Uttar Pradesh's Badayun town, about 300 kilometre from Lucknow, allegedly killed his wife for not putting enough sugar in his tea.

According to the police sources here, the man, identified as Chandrapal Singh Chauhan, a resident of Ahirtola locality in the town, had a tiff with his wife over less sugar in his tea on Saturday evening.

Singh, who was a lawyer by profession, got so angry with his wife that he sprayed his wife of eleven years with bullets killing her on the spot, sources said. 

Singh, who was the father of two children, later surrendered before the police, sources said. The police said that the lawyer claimed that the bullets were accidentally fired from the gun while he was cleaning it. 

The cops, however, termed his claims as lies stating that two bullets were fired at the woman-one at her ears and the other on the face. ''It is not possible to accidentally hit someone in this way,'' said a senior police official.

A case was lodged against Singh, police said adding that the investigation was on. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Uttar Pradesh
murder
Death
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Not enough sugar in tea, man shoots wife dead in UP

Not enough sugar in tea, man shoots wife dead in UP

Six new suspected coronavirus cases in Bengaluru

Six new suspected coronavirus cases in Bengaluru

Trump pushes unproven COVID-19 drug, patients stock up

Trump pushes unproven COVID-19 drug, patients stock up

Will COVID-19 slow world's conflicts or intensify them?

Will COVID-19 slow world's conflicts or intensify them?

COVID-19: Govt to lockdown 75 districts across country

COVID-19: Govt to lockdown 75 districts across country

 