Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Ernakulam and Bengaluru

At Ernakulam Junction, the local flagging-off ceremony of the Ernakulam – KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express was graced by Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar, Governor of Kerala.
Last Updated : 08 November 2025, 23:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2025, 23:21 IST
India NewsBengaluruVande BharatErnakulam

Follow us on :

Follow Us