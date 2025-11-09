<p>Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Ernakulam–KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express through video conferencing on Saturday.</p><p>At Ernakulam Junction, the local flagging-off ceremony of the Ernakulam – KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express was graced by Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar, Governor of Kerala.</p><p>Many stations en route also had a festive atmosphere as ceremonial functions were organised at various stations to welcome the newly flagged of Vande Bharat Express.</p><p>At KSR Bengaluru station, the train was welcomed by Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy, BJP MP P C Mohan, and senior officials of the South Western Railway, along public representatives. </p><p>The new service becomes the 12th Vande Bharat Express serving Karnataka, strengthening high-speed connectivity between major southern cities. </p><p>Speaking at the event, Kumaraswamy called the new service a significant achievement in India’s mobility transformation.</p><p>Highlighting the route’s importance for inter-state connectivity, Kumaraswamy opined that it would help thousands of travellers.</p>.PM Modi flags off four new Vande Bharat trains .<p>“The Ernakulam–Bengaluru corridor connects two vibrant centres of commerce, education and culture. This service will significantly enhance convenience for thousands of travellers who depend on faster and reliable rail links,” he said.</p><p>The KSR Bengaluru – Ernakulam Junction Vande Bharat Express is the third Vande Bharat service for Kerala and the first inter-state Vande Bharat connecting Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. </p><p>The journey time between Ernakulam and Bengaluru will be 8 hours and 40 minutes and according to the Railways, it will save close to two hours of travel time compared to the existing fastest day service. </p><p>Significantly, this new train is the first Vande Bharat service to offer connectivity to Palakkad. </p><p>“This new service will enhance regional connectivity, promote tourism, and<br>foster economic growth by linking key commercial and cultural centres of South India, benefitting IT professionals, business travellers, tourists, and<br>students, among others,” Railways said in a statement.</p><p>The train will depart from KSR Bengaluru at 5.10 am and reach Ernakulam at 1.50 pm and the return service will start at 2.20 pm and arrive at KSR Bengaluru at 11 pm. The train will run on all days except Wednesday. </p><p>The stoppages include KR Puram, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, and Thrissur. </p>