Chhattisgarh: Leopard cub killed in road accident in Kanker district

Citing autopsy findings, the official said that the 5-month-old cub was hit by a speeding vehicle

  Feb 18 2023
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

A leopard cub was killed by a speeding vehicle in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district on Saturday, a forest official said. The animal's body was found along the Kanker-Korar road near village Bardeori, said forest ranger Sandeep Singh.

Citing autopsy findings, the official said that the 5-month-old cub was hit by a speeding vehicle. A case has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act, added the official.

