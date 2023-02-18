Chhattisgarh: Leopard cub killed in road accident in Kanker district

A leopard cub was killed by a speeding vehicle in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district on Saturday, a forest official said. The animal's body was found along the Kanker-Korar road near village Bardeori, said forest ranger Sandeep Singh.
Citing autopsy findings, the official said that the 5-month-old cub was hit by a speeding vehicle. A case has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act, added the official.
Also Read — MP: 12 cheetahs from South Africa released into quarantine enclosures at Kuno National Park
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Kim Jong Un brings daughter to soccer match
DH Toon | Bommai presents 'revenue-surplus' Budget
Shine on your crazy (Lab) diamond
Whackyverse | Survey jana
Aussies show fight as India flex
‘Child-centred view must to deal with child marriage'
Collective action needed to save wetlands
Reflecting on life and death