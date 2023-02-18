Chhattisgarh: Leopard cub killed in road accident in Kanker district

A leopard cub was killed by a speeding vehicle in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district on Saturday, a forest official said. The animal's body was found along the Kanker-Korar road near village Bardeori, said forest ranger Sandeep Singh.

Citing autopsy findings, the official said that the 5-month-old cub was hit by a speeding vehicle. A case has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act, added the official.

