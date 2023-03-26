Chhattisgarh: Two girls killed, four injured in hit-and-run accident

Chhattisgarh: 2 girls killed, 4 injured in hit-and-run

After the incident, villagers blocked the Saraipali-Raigarh highway and demanded action against the driver and compensation for the kin of the deceased children

PTI
PTI, Raigarh,
  • Mar 26 2023, 17:47 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2023, 17:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two girls were killed and four injured after a speeding dumper truck ran over them in Chhattisgarh's Sarangarh-Bhilaigarh district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place near Bataupali village on Sarangarh-Saraipali road this morning when the victims were walking to a pond for a bath, an official said.

Six children from Sidar family were walking on the side of the road when the speeding truck ran over them and escaped, he said. Kavita (10) and Anju Sidar (15) died, while Rakhi Sidar (10) sustained serious injuries and was referred to Raigarh medical college for treatment, he said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Traffic cop assaults woman at private hostel in Raipur; suspended

Three other girls suffered minor injuries and were discharged from the hospital after being administered preliminary treatment, the official said.

A case has been registered against the unidentified truck driver and efforts are on to trace him, he added.

After the incident, villagers blocked the Saraipali-Raigarh highway and demanded action against the driver and compensation for the kin of the deceased children. The protestors also vandalised some vehicles and were later pacified by the police and administration officials.

