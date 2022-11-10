Woman slapped in Chhattisgarh hospital amid treatment

Chhattisgarh: Video of woman being slapped amid treatment in govt hospital goes viral, probe ordered

The face of the man hitting the woman is, however, not visible in the video

PTI
PTI, Korba,
  • Nov 10 2022, 19:54 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2022, 19:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A purported video of a doctor hitting a woman patient at a government hospital in Chhattisgarh's Korba district has gone viral on social media, prompting authorities to launch a probe. The alleged incident happened in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday (November 6 and 7) in the Medical College Hospital (MCH) Korba, officials said.

"After the video came to light on Wednesday, Dr Ganesh Kanwar, who was on duty in the hospital that time, has been issued a show cause notice. A probe has been launched and action will be taken against the guilty," Dr Gopal Kanwar, medical superintendent of the hospital, said.

As per some local media reports, Sukhmati Bai (56) of Gerwani village was brought to MCH Korba by her husband Janakram Manjhwar and son Shyam for treatment. In the video, the woman is seen lying on a stretcher and a man treating her is seen slapping her multiple times.

The face of the man hitting the woman is, however, not visible in the video. 

Chhattisgarh
India News

