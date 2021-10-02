Civilian shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen

Civilian shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen

He was shifted to the nearby SMHS hospital where he was declared brought dead, an official said

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Oct 02 2021, 18:24 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2021, 18:24 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Unsplash Photo

Unidentified gunmen shot dead a civilian in Karanagar area of Srinagar on Saturday.

A police official said the gunmen fired at Abdur Rehman Guroo, a resident of Galwanteng, Chattabal in Srinagar from a close range. He was shifted to the nearby SMHS hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said. 

A health official said the slain civilian had received three bullets on his chest and one on his face.

