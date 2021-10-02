Civilian shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen

Unidentified gunmen shot dead a civilian in Karanagar area of Srinagar on Saturday.
A police official said the gunmen fired at Abdur Rehman Guroo, a resident of Galwanteng, Chattabal in Srinagar from a close range. He was shifted to the nearby SMHS hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said.
A health official said the slain civilian had received three bullets on his chest and one on his face.
