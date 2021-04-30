Clampdown of information related to Covid-19 will be treated as contempt: SC

In a strong statement, the Supreme Court on Friday said that it will treat any clampdown of information related to Covid-19 as contempt of court. The Court was hearing a suo moto case on Covid-19 management by the Centre.

"We want to make it very clear that if citizens communicate their grievance on social media and internet then it cannot be said it's wrong information", the apex court observed.

"We don't want any clampdown of information. We will treat it as a contempt of court if such grievances is considered for action. Let a strong message go to all the states and DGP of states", the Supreme Court said.