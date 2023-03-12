Class 8 girl abducted, raped by 3 youths in Gurugram

Class 8 girl abducted, raped by 3 youths in Gurugram

They also threatened to kill her if she told about the incident to anyone

PTI
PTI, Gurugram,
  • Mar 12 2023, 22:15 ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2023, 22:15 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

 A Class 8 girl student was allegedly gang raped by three youths who abducted her from her school in a village in the Sohna area during a sports programme, police said on Sunday.

The three also made an objectionable video of her and uploaded it on social media.

Police are conducting raids to nab the accused and a medical examination of the girl has been done, said DCP, South, Upasana.

According to the complaint filed by the father of the 14-year-old girl, on December 18 last year her daughter was abducted from her school by three youths — Mayank, Gaurav, and Harish -- during a sports programme. They took her to a hill area and took turns raping her. They also threatened to kill her if she told about the incident to anyone.

Read | 2-year-old raped by unidentified person in Gurugram

"My daughter kept it to herself till I got to know about the video on Saturday. I asked her about it and she told me the entire incident," the father wrote in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against three accused under sections 363 (abduction) and 376-D A (gang rape on a woman under sixteen years of age) of the IPC and section 13/6 of the POCSO Act at Sohna Sadar Police Station on Saturday.

Police said that two of them are students of another school studying in Class 11 and Class 12. The third is a dropout.

"After we got the complaint, an FIR was registered without any delay. The accused have been identified and will be arrested soon," the DCP said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
India News
rape
Crimes against women

Related videos

What's Brewing

Odisha inmates in last round of national dance contest

Odisha inmates in last round of national dance contest

Dog solves murder in 30 secs in Uttarakhand, wins award

Dog solves murder in 30 secs in Uttarakhand, wins award

New stars emerging in India’s space trajectory

New stars emerging in India’s space trajectory

True artistry: Austria puppets charm with age-old craft

True artistry: Austria puppets charm with age-old craft

When love is in the hair...

When love is in the hair...

DH Toon | Govt on the pitch, but agencies are 'runners'

DH Toon | Govt on the pitch, but agencies are 'runners'

Launch of world's first 3D-printed rocket cancelled

Launch of world's first 3D-printed rocket cancelled

Rahman on daughter being trolled for wearing hijab

Rahman on daughter being trolled for wearing hijab

Salamanca is historic, yet forever young

Salamanca is historic, yet forever young

Rafting planned at restored water body in Cubbon Park

Rafting planned at restored water body in Cubbon Park

 