CM Adityanath inspects hospitals in Gorakhpur, Basti

CM Yogi Adityanath inspects hospitals in Gorakhpur, Basti

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jun 07 2020, 23:52 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2020, 23:52 ist

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Gorakhpur and Basti districts on Sunday and inspected the emergency wards of government hospitals, according to a statement issued by the CMO.

In Gorakhpur, Adityanath inspected the emergency ward of the district hospital, and also visited the duty room and wards, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

In Basti, the chief minister held a meeting with the officials and public representatives at the Police Line auditorium, and also inspected the emergency ward of the district hospital.

The chief minister said top priority should be given to provide employment to labourers who have returned to the state.

Instructions were issued to prepare a work plan for the next six months, while keeping in mind all the employment schemes of the Centre and the state government.

Employment should be provided as per local needs to the migrants who had returned to the state. Separate work should be allotted to the self-help groups, so as to provide employment to them, he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Looking at waste as an opportunity, not garbage

Looking at waste as an opportunity, not garbage

The melody of dissent: An interview with TM Krishna

The melody of dissent: An interview with TM Krishna

Delhi lifts 'special corona fee' on liquor from June 10

Delhi lifts 'special corona fee' on liquor from June 10

ADIA to invest Rs 5,683.50 crore in Jio platforms

ADIA to invest Rs 5,683.50 crore in Jio platforms

 