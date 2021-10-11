Congress appoints Kuldeep Rai Sharma and Punjab MLA Raminder Singh Awla as party secretaries

Kuldeep Sharma, Raminder Alwa become Cong Secretaries

  Oct 11 2021, 21:28 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2021, 21:29 ist

Lok Sabha MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma and Punjab MLA Raminder Singh Awla were on Monday appointed Congress Secretaries attached to AICC in charge for Karnataka Randeep Surjewala.

Sharma (54), a mechanical engineer, is a former president of the Andaman and Nicobar Pradesh Congress Committee. He won the Lok Sabha polls from Andaman and Nicobar for the first time in the 2019 Assembly polls.

Awla (47) is an MLA from the Jalalabad constituency in Punjab.

