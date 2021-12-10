Rajasthan Omicron patient's contact positive in Delhi

Contact of Omicron-infected person in Rajasthan tests positive for Covid in South Delhi

Delhi had reported its first case of Omicron on Sunday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 10 2021, 12:18 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2021, 12:18 ist
The woman tested Covid positive on Thursday. Credit: iStock Photo

A woman contact of an Omicron case in Rajasthan has been found Covid-19 positive in Delhi and is being shifted to the Lok Nayak Hospital, officials said on Friday.

The woman tested Covid positive on Thursday. She did not travel to any foreign country. 17 members in her family have been also put under home quarantine, an official said.

She is being taken to the LNJP Hospital and her sample has been sent for genome sequencing to the National Centre for Disease Control, the official said, adding her contacts are being traced.

Delhi had reported its first case of Omicron on Sunday -- a 37-year-old fully vaccinated man who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania.

The patient, a resident of Ranchi, had travelled from Tanzania to Doha and from there to Delhi on a Qatar Airways flight on December 2. He stayed in Johannesburg, South Africa, for a week. The person has “mild symptoms”.

The results of 12 out of 17 samples sent for genome sequencing were released on Sunday. Eleven of them tested negative. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Omicron
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Rajasthan
South Delhi
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Five things to know about James Webb Space Telescope

Five things to know about James Webb Space Telescope

Father time: Pakistan's lonely clock collector

Father time: Pakistan's lonely clock collector

First pics of Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal's wedding

First pics of Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal's wedding

Ganguly tells why Rohit replaced Kohli as ODI skipper

Ganguly tells why Rohit replaced Kohli as ODI skipper

Astronomers spot planet 10 times bigger than Jupiter

Astronomers spot planet 10 times bigger than Jupiter

Prabhas tops UK newspaper's South Asian celebrity list

Prabhas tops UK newspaper's South Asian celebrity list

 