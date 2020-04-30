Cop forces old man to frog jump for violating lockdown in Uttar Pradesh, now suspended

Angry over violation of the lockdown by an old man, who was going to the temple for offering water, a cop allegedly made him do 'frog jump' all the way to the temple in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district.

The cop, identified as Vinod Kumar Singh, in-charge of Panki police station in the district, has been suspended, police sources said on Thursday.

The matter came to light, when a video showing the cop spilling the water in the puja tray and the old man frog jumping went viral on the social networking sites on Wednesday.

Sources said that the old man was going to offer water at a banyan tree inside the temple premises, when he was intercepted by the cop and punished for violating the lockdown.

''Singh has been sent to police lines after a preliminary probe found him guilty,'' said a senior police official in Kanpur.

UP police had earlier also shamed the lockdown violators by making them walk with placards stating, ''I am the enemy of the society and I will not stay at home''. At some places the violators were made to ride donkeys also.