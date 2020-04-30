Cop forces old man to frog jump for violating lockdown

Cop forces old man to frog jump for violating lockdown in Uttar Pradesh, now suspended

The matter came to light, when a video showing the cop spilling the water in the puja tray and the old man frog jumping went viral

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Apr 30 2020, 19:18 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2020, 19:18 ist
Representative image (iStock photo)

Angry over violation of the lockdown by an old man, who was going to the temple for offering water, a cop allegedly made him do 'frog jump' all the way to the temple in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district.

The cop, identified as Vinod Kumar Singh, in-charge of Panki police station in the district, has been suspended, police sources said on Thursday.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

The matter came to light, when a video showing the cop spilling the water in the puja tray and the old man frog jumping went viral on the social networking sites on Wednesday.

Sources said that the old man was going to offer water at a banyan tree inside the temple premises, when he was intercepted by the cop and punished for violating the lockdown.

 

''Singh has been sent to police lines after a preliminary probe found him guilty,'' said a senior police official in Kanpur.

UP police had earlier also shamed the lockdown violators by making them walk with placards stating, ''I am the enemy of the society and I will not stay at home''. At some places the violators were made to ride donkeys also.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Uttar Pradesh
Lockdown
Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Police

What's Brewing

Young professionals to lead immediate travel: Survey

Young professionals to lead immediate travel: Survey

'Will know if COVID-19 vaccine works in June or July'

'Will know if COVID-19 vaccine works in June or July'

'Failed lockdown lifting may cost govt its credibility'

'Failed lockdown lifting may cost govt its credibility'

Huge African dinosaur Spinosaurus thrived in water

Huge African dinosaur Spinosaurus thrived in water

A slice of the moon for sale: For just $2.5 million

A slice of the moon for sale: For just $2.5 million

 