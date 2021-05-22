Coronavirus curfew extended till May 31 in Uttar Pradesh

Covid-19 curfew extended till May 31 in Uttar Pradesh

Earlier, the UP government had imposed the restrictions till 7 am on May 24

  • May 22 2021, 21:36 ist
  • updated: May 22 2021, 21:36 ist
Lucknow roads deserted due to Covid lockdown. Credit: PTI Photo

The partial coronavirus curfew in Uttar Pradesh has been extended till 7 am on May 31, a state government statement said here on Saturday.

"The Uttar Pradesh government is committed to safeguard the life and livelihood of people of the state. Keeping this in mind, the policy of partial coronavirus curfew was adopted,” the statement said, adding that the measure gave positive results.

"In this regard, a decision has been taken to extend the partial coronavirus curfew in the state till 7 am on May 31," the statement added.

Coronavirus vaccination drive, industrial activities and other essential services will continue during the period, the statement said

