Coronavirus: Directive to sanitize mosques after prayers

Though Bihar has so far not reported a single positive case out of 75 people tested for coronavirus, all the government and non-governmental agencies, including religious bodies, have been taking steps to sanitise and practise social distancing as a precautionary measure.

It is against this backdrop that Imarat-e-Shariah, the religious body for Muslims in Bihar and neighbouring Jharkhand, has asked the Imams of mosques in the two states to remove the prayer mats and sanitise the floor after every namaz (prayers). It has also issued directives to adhere to the government advisory for social distancing.

“It is important that proper distance is maintained between those offering prayers. And those afflicted with cough and cold have been advised not go to masjids,” said Maulana Shibli Qasmi, the general secretary of the Imarat-e-Shariah.

The religious leader said that an advisory has been issued on how the devotees could offer namaz, without taking the risk of virus infection.

“Directives have been issued to Imams of the mosques to remove the prayer mats after namaz and sanitize the floor,” he added.

Meanwhile, in view of the threat from COVID-19, Patna High Court has initiated the move to hold hearing through video-conference.

The first such hearing took place in the court of Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh.

“This facility will be later extended to other courts too,” said Advocate General of Bihar Lalit Kishore, who thanked Chief Justice of Patna High Court Sanjay Karol for the latter's effort in making hearing through video-conference possible.

In the meantime, panic-struck people continued to purchase essential commodities and stock grocery items like rice, flour, pulses and cooking oils here in the state capital.

“Though Prime Minister Modi has clarified that there was no need for anyone to panic, still residents are making a beeline to purchase sugar, salt, spices, rice and pulses,” said a grocery shop owner Dinesh Kumar.