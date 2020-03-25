Coronavirus: Gujarat reports second death, total cases in state at 40

Gujarat recorded its second death due to coronavirus on Wednesday. Officials said that the deceased was an 85-year-old who had returned from Dubai. Officials said that she had been admitted to a civil hospital on March 22 whilst suffering many complications. Earlier last week, a Surat-based diamond trader had passed away at a private hospital who was infected with the virus.

With seven more COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday, the total number of patients reached at 40 in the state. Out of these cases, 11 are said to have got infected through local transmission while rest of the cases have travel history of abroad. These 11 cases have been reported in the last four days, says the data being released by the state government.

Government officials said that so far Ahmedabad has recorded 14 case, Vadodara has eight, Surat 7, six cases have been detected in Gandhinagar, four in Rajkot and one case in Kutch district. Principal secretary, health, Jayanti Ravi said "till Wednesday morning over 20,000 persons were in 14-day quarantine observation, out of which 430 are in government facilities while the rest of them have been isolated in their home while.38 persons are in private hospitals."

She also said that more than one crore people have been surveyed in the state through Integrated Disease Surveillance Platform or IDSP, a mobile-based platform that enables real-time data collection through health workers at village, taluka and district level. Ravi said that in the survey over 15,000 persons have been found to have returned from abroad and 50 persons with suspected symptoms have also been identified.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police Shivanand Jha told reporters that, in the last 24 hours, cases were registered against 89 persons for breaching the quarantine guidelines. In less than two weeks, a total of 236 persons have been booked under such offences.