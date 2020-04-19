Lockdown: Bihar minister’s aide booked for having party

Coronavirus lockdown: Bihar minister’s aide arrested for his bid to ‘fish in troubled waters’

Abhay Kumar
Abhay Kumar, DHNS, Patna,
  • Apr 19 2020, 15:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2020, 15:42 ist
Representative photo. (Credit: iStock)

At a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have been asking everyone in the state to strictly abide by the lockdown rules, some officials in Bihar did not give two hoots for such suggestions.

One such official, Pintu Yadav, the private secretary of Bihar’s Education Minister Krishnandan Verma, put his best ‘food’ forward when he threw a lavish party at his residence in Jehanabad district. The Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Block Development Officer (BDO), Block Education Officer (BEO) and the Circle Officer (CO) were among those ‘35 distinguished guests’ who attended the fish-rice party at the minister’s aide's house.

Taking cognizance of the matter at a time when lockdown has been extended till May 3, the Bihar Police arrested the minister’s aide. Besides, the Nitish regime suspended the SDPO, BDO, BEO and the CO till further orders.

“An FIR (Case No: 129/2000) has been registered against the accused in which they have been charged under various Sections of the National Disaster Act, besides booking them under Sections 188, 269, 270, 271 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” said a senior police official, aware of the developments.

Meanwhile, there has been no respite from coronavirus in Bihar as one more person from Biharsharif tested positive on Sunday, thereby taking the tally of COVID-19 patients to 87.

