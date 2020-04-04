Coronavirus: Six test positive in UP's Maharajganj

COVID-19: Six test positive in UP's Maharajganj

PTI
PTI, Maharajganj,
  • Apr 04 2020, 12:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2020, 12:27 ist
A medic checks the temperature of attendees of a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin. (Credit: PTI Photo)

Six persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the district on Saturday, officials said.

All of them had gone to Delhi to attend the religious programme organised by the Tablighi Jamaat and returned to Maharajganj on March 21, they said.

"Samples of 21 people who had returned from Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi's Nizamuddin were sent to Medical College, Gorakhpur for examination. Coronavirus has been confirmed in six of these," District Magistrate of Maharajganj Ujjwal Kumar said.

"They are being treated at Mithoura community health centre," he said. 

