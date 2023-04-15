Couple jumps before moving train in Rajasthan

Couple jumps before moving train in Rajasthan after families object for marriage

Belantabai had been married for four years to a man in Nayagaon village in Tonk district

PTI
PTI, Kota,
  • Apr 15 2023, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2023, 22:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man and a woman jumped before a moving train on Delhi–Mumbai railway track here and killed themselves allegedly because their relationship was disapproved of by their families, police said on Saturday.

Bodies of 25-year-old Belantabai Meena and 21-year-old Ramkishan Meena were found on the railway track under Indergarh Police Station in Bundi district late Friday night. The two hailed from the same village -- Jai Niwas.

Police handed over their bodies to their family members after post mortem Saturday morning, and began investigating the case under Section 174 of CrPC.

The mutilated bodies of the two were recovered from Mahapura railway gate around 12 am Friday night, Assistant Sub Inspector Babulal Nagar said.

Belantabai had been married for four years to a man in Nayagaon village in Tonk district and was living with her husband, Nagar said.

Police are investigating the matter and trying to ascertain the real reason behind the deaths, he added.

Rajasthan
India News

