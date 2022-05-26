Karti gets interim protection from arrest in PMLA case

Court grants interim protection from arrest to Karti Chidambaram in money laundering case

The ED recently registered the money-laundering case against Karti Chidamabaram and others in the alleged scam about the issuance of visas to 263 Chinese nationals

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 26 2022, 16:05 ist
  • updated: May 26 2022, 16:14 ist
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram. Credit: PTI File Photo

A Delhi court on Thursday granted interim protection from arrest till May 30 to Congress MP Karti Chidambaram in a case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Chinese Visas case.

Special Judge M K Nagpal also issued notice to the ED on the anticipatory bail application moved by Karti Chidambaram.

Also Read | Karti Chidambaram appears before CBI in visa scam case

The ED recently registered the money-laundering case against Karti Chidamabaram and others in the alleged scam about the issuance of visas to 263 Chinese nationals in 2011 when his father P Chidambaram was the home minister.

The federal agency has filed its case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) taking cognisance of a recent first information report by the CBI in the same case. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karti Chidambaram
visa scam
Arrest
India News
Enforcement Directorate

What's Brewing

Govts, companies own 8% of all Bitcoin in the world

Govts, companies own 8% of all Bitcoin in the world

Karan Johar's 50th: Bollywood in full attendance

Karan Johar's 50th: Bollywood in full attendance

Google Photos app gets Pixel 6’s Real Tone feature

Google Photos app gets Pixel 6’s Real Tone feature

Deceased couple's marriage registered after 53 years

Deceased couple's marriage registered after 53 years

Want to study abroad? Here's how to go about it

Want to study abroad? Here's how to go about it

Boeing Starliner capsule returns to Earth from ISS

Boeing Starliner capsule returns to Earth from ISS

Morning of horror: The Texas school shooter's path

Morning of horror: The Texas school shooter's path

Age no bar: B'luru man, 49, basks in Everest glory

Age no bar: B'luru man, 49, basks in Everest glory

Guide for men: How to treat women at the workplace 101

Guide for men: How to treat women at the workplace 101

 