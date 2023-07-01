Court to pass order on cognisance of charge sheet against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Jul 7

A Delhi court on Tuesday posted for July 7 the pronouncement on whether to take cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the Delhi police against BJP MP and outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a case of alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers.
Read | Matter is in court and court will do its work, says Brij Bhushan on wrestlers withdrawing protest
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal, who was scheduled to pass the order on Saturday, noted the submission of the city police that its probe is still in progress and a supplementary charge sheet is likely to be filed.
“However, since FSL report and report on CDR (call detail record) is awaited it is likely to take time. Put up for consideration for July 7,” the judge said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Can parents give their children too much attention?
Raghav, Parineeti offer prayers at Golden Temple
Shimla turns hiker-friendly with walkways construction
Jodie Turner-Smith boards cast of Disney's 'Tron: Ares'
Open Sesame | Titan Tragedy
Snakebite: India’s silent killer
Neeraj Chopra wins second straight Diamond League title
How to rescue Brand Bengaluru
UCC: One nation, one law...and many worries