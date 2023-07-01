Order on charge sheet against WFI chief likely on Jul 7

Court to pass order on cognisance of charge sheet against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Jul 7

A supplementary charge sheet is likely to be filed as the probe is still on.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 01 2023, 15:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2023, 15:07 ist
Embattled WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

A Delhi court on Tuesday posted for July 7 the pronouncement on whether to take cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the Delhi police against BJP MP and outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a case of alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

Read | Matter is in court and court will do its work, says Brij Bhushan on wrestlers withdrawing protest

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal, who was scheduled to pass the order on Saturday, noted the submission of the city police that its probe is still in progress and a supplementary charge sheet is likely to be filed. 

“However, since FSL report and report on CDR (call detail record) is awaited it is likely to take time. Put up for consideration for July 7,” the judge said.

