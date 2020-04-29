COVID-19: Authorities in Faridabad restrict movement of people from other states, districts

In the wake of rising coronavirus cases, authorities in Faridabad on Wednesday ordered restrictions over movement of government employees and regular people from other districts or states.

According to an order issued by Faridabad's Deputy Commissioner Yash Pal, those government employees and regular people who commute daily from other districts or states, their movement has been stopped with effect from 12 pm on April 29.

"Doctors, paramedics, bank employees and police are allowed to enter the district only till 12 pm of April 29 with their valid identity cards after which no relaxation for movement will be given," the order said.

Those working in neighbouring places like Delhi that includes doctors, paramedics, bank employees and police personnel will have to make arrangements to stay at their workplace, it said, adding the directions will remain applicable till May 3.

However, ambulances, vehicles transporting essential supplies and those involved in banking and gas services will be allowed to enter the district.

The movement passes issued by the Centre under special circumstances will be recognised and such pass holders will be allowed to enter Faridabad, which abuts Delhi.

Faridabad district has reported 46 coronavirus cases and is closely behind other worst-hit districts Gurgaon (51) and Nuh (57).

Earlier, Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij had said that the state's borders with Delhi were “sealed” with essential services allowed but stricter restrictions imposed on those coming in from the national capital.

Vij had said that many of the coronavirus cases in NCR districts, including Sonipat, Gurgaon and Faridabad, have been found to have contracted infection from the national capital.

He said that daily movement of the employees working in Delhi to their residences in Haryana increases the risk of spreading COVID-19.