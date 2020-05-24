COVID-19 cases cross 13,000-mark in Delhi, death toll rises to 261

COVID-19 cases cross 13,000-mark in Delhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 24 2020, 15:54 ist
  • updated: May 24 2020, 15:54 ist

The novel coronavirus death toll in Delhi rose to 261 on Sunday, while the number of infections climbed to 13,418 with 508 new cases, the government said.

A total of 6,540 patients have recovered, while 6,617 are undergoing treatment, according to a health bulletin.

The city has 86 containment zones.

On Saturday, the number of coronavirus cases in the city was 12,910 and fatalities 231. 

