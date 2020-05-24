COVID-19 cases cross 13,000-mark in Delhi, death toll rises to 261

The novel coronavirus death toll in Delhi rose to 261 on Sunday, while the number of infections climbed to 13,418 with 508 new cases, the government said.

A total of 6,540 patients have recovered, while 6,617 are undergoing treatment, according to a health bulletin.

The city has 86 containment zones.

On Saturday, the number of coronavirus cases in the city was 12,910 and fatalities 231.