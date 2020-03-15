COVID-19: 'Coronawale Baba' arrested in Lucknow

The long list of 'babas' of different kinds in India found a new entrant. But his own devotees would not like to touch even with a ten-foot pole.

Intending to encash on the prevailing panic among the people in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Ahmed Siddique, a resident of Wazirganj locality in Lucknow, turned into a 'coronawale baba' overnight.

Ahmed claimed that he had a 'tabij' (amulet), that prevented and also treated coronavirus infection. He also put up a board on the entrance of his house with the similar claim.

''Those, who can not buy masks or sanitizers, can buy the tabij for just Rs. 11 and remain protected from the virus,'' claimed the board.

On getting the information, a police team on Saturday raided Siddique's house and arrested him under different sections of the IPC. ''We will prosecute him under more stringent sections of the IPC,'' said a police official here.