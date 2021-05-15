Covid-19 curfew extended in Uttar Pradesh till May 24

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • May 15 2021, 21:37 ist
  • updated: May 15 2021, 21:43 ist
Passengers come out from the Charbagh Railway Station, amid a surge in Covid-19 cases across the country, in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo

The Uttar Pradesh government decided on Saturday to extend the partial coronavirus curfew till 7 am on May 24.

A decision was taken at a virtual meeting of the cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Earlier, the government had decided to increase the duration of the curfew till 7 am on May 17.

"The partial corona curfew has helped in controlling the Covid-19 spread in the state," Adityanath said. "Keeping this in mind, the duration is being increased."

In a statement, Adityanath said the state government was already providing free testing and treatment of Covid-19, as well as vaccination.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Uttar Pradesh
curfew

