COVID-19: Don’t terminate employees, reduce salaries, urges Jammu and Kashmir govt

The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued an advisory that there should be “no termination or reduction in salary” of any employees who go on leave in the wake of the fast-spreading pandemic - COVID-19.

A circular issued by J&K Labour Commissioner reads: “In view of COVID-19 pandemic, there may be incidence that employees/workers are not able to attend to their duties or the employer have no work to be done and therefore may be in process to dispense with the services of these employees, or the employees/workers may be forced to go on leave without wages/salaries in absence of work.”

“The termination of employees from the job or reduction in their wages in this scenario would further deepen the crisis and will not only weaken the financial condition of employees but also hamper the morale to combat their fight with this pandemic,” it adds.

The advisory further reads that in the backdrop of such a challenging situation, all the employers of public/private shops, establishments, industrial establishments, factories, mines projects and contractors etc in the Union Territory shall extend their cooperation by not terminating their employees particularly, casual or contractual workers from their job or reduce their wages.

“If any worker takes leave, he shall be deemed to be on duty without any consequential deduction in wages for this period,” it reads.