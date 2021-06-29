Covid-19: Punjab oxygen cylinders get unique ID as state prepares for 3rd wave

As India ramps up measures for a possible third wave of Covid-19, Punjab has assigned unique identity numbers to all the oxygen cylinders and oxygen concentrators available in the state.

This move is a part of the Oxygen Cylinder Tracking System (OCTS) app, which keeps track of oxygen cylinder ordering to delivery with real-time monitoring.

Initially launched in Mohali to test the app, OCTS will be rolled out across the state next week, Ravi Bhagat, Punjab Mandi Board secretary, told The Indian Express.

“OCTS is a step forward while preparing for the third wave of Covid. It will not only benefit citizens, but be also very useful for the administrators,” he added.

Currently, there are 25,000 oxygen cylinders and 6,500 oxygen concentrators available in Punjab. These oxygen cylinders and concentrators are called “assets” in the OCTS app. Every asset will have a unique identification number, which will be put up on them physically with a QR code sticker by the supplier.

Bhagat mentioned that the OCTS app will help in tracking the movement of the oxygen cylinder and concentrators. It is designed to help the end-users -- hospitals and clinics -- get the status of the oxygen cylinder after they order for it.

The real-time status, which aims to reduce delays and pilferage, will be accessible by the authorities on a central portal.