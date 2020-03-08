COVID-19: Schools closed in Leh till March 31

Amid cornovirus scare, administration in Leh, Ladakh Sunday evening decided to close all the schools up-to higher secondary level across the district be till March 31.

Officials said the decision was taken in wake of the deadly coronavirus epidemic.

An advisory was issued on Sunday evening vide order number LADHC/CEC/23/3166-78, announcing closure of all schools within the district as precautionary measure.

The order reads that "in view of the prevailing circumstances and a precautionary measure, all schools (both government and private) affiliated with J&K BOSE/CBSE within Leg district shall remain closed till March 31.