COVID-19: Will grant special parole to convicts to decongest prisons, Delhi government tells HC

Will grant special parole to convicts: Delhi HC

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Mar 23 2020, 12:18 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2020, 12:18 ist
Representative image

The AAP government told the Delhi High Court on Monday that it has decided to decongest its prisons to check the spread of coronavirus by providing convicts with the options of special parole and furlough.

The Delhi government told a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad that it was going to amend its prison rules to provide the options of special parole and furlough.

The submission was made by the Delhi government's additional standing counsel Anuj Aggarwal who said a notification would be issued within a day to amend the prison rules to include the two new provisions.

Taking note of the submission, the bench directed the Delhi government to take steps during the day to implement what it has proposed and disposed of a plea moved by two lawyers seeking decongesting of the prisons in view of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

