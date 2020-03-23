PM Modi asks states to enforce COVID-19 lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked states to enforce the lockdown as people came out in large numbers in several parts of the country putting the fight against COVID-19 in peril.

"Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously," PM Modi said a day after the Centre announced a lockdown in 75 COVID-19-hit districts and asked states to expand the list of districts to be shut down as per the prevailing situation.

A number of videos had surfaced on Sunday evening where citizens came out in large numbers to applaud doctors, security personnel and paramedical staff who are in the forefront of the fight against the contagion.

"Please save yourself and, save your family and follow the instructions with utmost seriousness," the prime minister said.

"I urge state governments to ensure that the law and the rules are followed," Modi added.

On Sunday, the Centre had asked state governments to invoke relevant sections of the CrPC and IPC to enforce the lockdown. Several states had invoked provisions of Epidemic Diseases Act and other relevant laws and warned citizens of imprisonment for breaking the lockdown.

After the successful ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday, the Prime Minister had cautioned citizens against complacency and asked them not to consider it as a success and celebrate.

"This is the beginning of a long fight. Today (Sunday), the countrymen have shown that we are capable, if we decide, we can beat the biggest challenge together," Modi had said.

