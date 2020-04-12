Cutting across party lines, politicians condemn attack on police by Nihangs for stopping against lockdown violation in Punjab

Political leaders cutting across party lines on Sunday condemned the brutal attack on police by a group of Nihangs in Punjab's Patiala and sought strict action against perpetrators of the crime.

An officer’s hand was chopped off with a sword and two other Punjab policemen injured when a group of Nihangs attacked them after being asked to show curfew passes at a vegetable market in Patiala district.

Seven people, including five attackers, were arrested hours later after an exchange of fire at a gurdwara where the group fled after the 6.15 am incident in Sanaur town.

Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh asked police to take strict action against law-breakers.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

“Police Party on Naka duty was attacked today in which one ASI's hand was cut off & 6 were injured. Police cornered the culprits & have taken them into custody. Have given instructions to the @PunjabPoliceInd to deal with anyone breaking the law in strictest possible manner,” the CM tweeted.

Akali stalwart and former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal too condemned the attack.

“There is no place for violence in a civilised society,” Badal said in a statement here.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

He said police throughout the country have been performing a difficult task most selflessly.

The five-time CM urged people to cooperate with the Centre and the state government against the coronavirus outbreak.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Gobind Singh Longowal also flayed the brutal attack and asked people to follow the curfew restrictions.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal described the incident as barbaric and sought action against “those who break the law”.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

“The barbaric attack on cops by anti-social elements at Subji Mandi in Patiala is condemnable. All necessary steps should be taken to maintain law & order & everyone should cooperate with authorities. Those taking law into their own hands like this should be dealt with severely,” Sukhbir tweeted.

Aam Aadmi Party state unit chief and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann demanded “strictest action” against the accused.

Senior advocate and AAP's former Dakha MLA H S Phoolka sought “exemplary punishment” for the accused.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

“As culprits are arrested now, file charge sheet in 2 days & request court to complete trial within a week. It's attempt to murder with injury, Life Imprisonment is maximum punishment. Culprits should be awarded life imprisonment to send a message,” Phoolka tweeted.

Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal demanded strict time-bound action against the accused and urged people to cooperate with the authorities amid the lockdown.

“The shocking #attack on cops by anti- social elements at Sabji Mandi in #Patiala has shaken everyone. Strict time bound action & punishment should be given to these goons. I appeal to everyone to cooperate with the civil & police admn in these difficult times,” she tweeted.